A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after leaving the scene of a road traffic collision near Grantham in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Police were called to a report of a single vehicle collision on the A607 at Fulbeck shortly after midnight.

The driver was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.