A driver has been banned from driving for two years after fleeing from the scene of a collision in a village near Grantham last month.

Police were called to the incident on the High Street, Swinstead, on Friday, July 9, after the driver failed to negotiate a turn and clipped a kerb, bursting his tyre.

Members of the public managed to take the keys from the driver before he ran from the scene.

The driver of the vehicle has been disqualified for 24 months. (49849585)

He was quickly arrested after being located nearby.

Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Grantham Police, tweeted: "One in custody for driving whilst unfit through alcohol. Fail to provide in custody so will be charged to court #fatal4."

The driver appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (July 28), and was convicted of failing to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so.

He was disqualified for 24 months and fined £500.

Sgt Dan added: "Another dangerous driver off the roads."