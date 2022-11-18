A van was caught out by higher than usual water levels following heavy rain yesterday.

A photo taken this morning (November 18) shows the white van partially submerged in the ford on Devon Lane at Bottesford with the driver reported to be fine.

Driver caught out by higher water levels ford following heavy rain. (60755874)

The road is now closed with flood signs now in place warning drivers about the higher water levels in the ford which usually sits at roughly six inches deep.

Yesterday brought heavy rain with a yellow weather warning in place across the district for most of the day.

The Met Office warns that although the flood waters may seem shallow, just 12 inches of moving water can float a car.

If a road is flooded, the advice is to turn around and find another route.