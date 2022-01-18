Police arrested a man after a car was driven dangerously at speeds of over 100mph before it crashed into a school fence and wall.

Officers spotted a suspicious Volkswagen Golf in Screveton shortly before 7pm on Monday.

They followed the car and signalled for the driver to stop but he drove off at speed.

The car travelled onto the A46 before heading into Flintham.

The driver lost control on a bend before crashing into the front gate and entrance at Flintham Primary School on Inholms Road.

Officers arrested the driver, who was taken to hospital as a precaution.

While he was in hospital the suspect allegedly headbutted a police officer and was further arrested for the assault before he was discharged and taken into custody.

The injured officer suffered pain and swelling to his nose and is being supported by the force.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and common assault of an emergency worker.

Inspector Kylie Davies, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force is committed to keeping people safe and will always do everything it can to protect the public.

“The dangerous driving could have resulted in serious consequences for many people. Nottinghamshire Police takes such incidents extremely seriously and will take pro-active action against any drivers seen to be committing such offences.

“Assaults on police officers and fellow blue light workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public are totally unacceptable.

“This is not just part of the job and any assault on police officers — physical or verbal — will be dealt with robustly.

“All emergency workers including police have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted. The force and our partners have made it clear this type of disgusting behaviour won't be tolerated.”