Police are investigating a driver who left their car after they crashed it into a railway bridge at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a crash at 2.32am on Saturday, November 12, on Springfield Road.

One car crashed into the rail bridge, but the police were not able to find the driver when they arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "A single car was involved which had collided with the bridge on Springfield Road in Grantham.

"The occupant/s of the car had left the scene when we arrived and our area search failed to find them.

"Our investigations are ongoing and we would like anyone with information to contact us with the reference number 46 of 12 November.

"The road was closed for a time to allow for recovery of the car and for Network Rail to assess the bridge. Once they were content there was no damage of concern, the road reopened at around 5am that morning (November 12).”

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101 and quote incident 46 of 12 November or email force.control@lincs.police.uk and include 'incident 46 of 12 November' in the subject line.

To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.