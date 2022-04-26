The air ambulance attended an incident on the A1 today after a lorry crashed through the central reservation and ploughed into a field.

The lorry was travelling on the southbound carriageway when the incident happened at Colsterworth.

The driver of the lorry was helped out of the cab by fire crews before he was attended to by the air ambulance crew.

A lorry was reported to have crashed through the central reservation on the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: RSM Photography (56302145)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 11.26am today (incident 145) we were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A1 Great North Road, south of Colsterworth near Grantham.

"A blue HGV, travelling southbound, appears to have crossed the central reservation and gone into a field.

"The Air Ambulance were in attendance and the driver of the HGV was airlifted from the scene, but the severity of any injuries is unknown at this stage."

The air ambulance attended the incident. Photo: RSM Photography (56302143)

"The central reservation is extensively damaged."

The incident caused tailbacks on the northbound carriageway for several hours this afternoon.

It is understood major repairs will also be needed to the central reservation.

The AA is now reporting heavy traffic moving slowly on the southbound carriageway at Colsterworth.