Driver forced to shed 1.3 tonnes of weight from vehicle after Lincolnshire Police see suspension 'under extreme duress' on A1 at Grantham
Published: 13:22, 19 February 2023
| Updated: 13:23, 19 February 2023
A driver had to shed more than a tonne of items from his vehicle after police stopped him for driving his van overweight.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit stopped the van on the A1 near Grantham yesterday (Saturday).
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said the suspension "looked to be under extreme duress".
The vehicle was taken to a weighbridge where it was nearly 40% overweight.
The driver was issued with a GFPN (Graduated Fixed Penalty Notice) and had to drop 1.3 tonnes before continuing his journey.