The driver of a lorry which overturned on the A1 had a 'lucky' escape with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene of an overturned lorry on the A1 at Long Bennington yesterday (Wednesday) morning, which was blocking the southbound carriageway.

Photographs of the incident show extensive damage to the vehicle, including the crushed driver's cab.

Credit: Newark Fire Station

An air ambulance was called to the scene of the collision, with Lincolnshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service also on scene.

Lincolnshire Police believe a deer running across the A1 caused the lorry to overturn near the Valley Lane turn-off.

Credit: Newark Fire Station

Credit: John Edlin

Newark Fire Station and Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the driver suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by road ambulance.

On Facebook Newark Fire Station described the outcome as a very lucky escape for the driver.

Credit: Newark Fire Station

Credit: John Edlin

Photo: National Highways.

The road was closed by police shortly after midday, between the B6326 at Fernwood and the B1174 at Grantham, before three recovery lifts were able to move the lorry to one lane of the carriageway to allow traffic past.

Drivers reported waiting in standstill traffic for up to three hours while emergency services dealt with the incident, before a diversion was put in place through Long Bennington.