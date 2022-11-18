A driver has appeared in court accused of causing the death of a Bottesford man by dangerous driving and while disqualified.

Cole Tressider, aged 22, of Springfield Road, Leicester, is accused of causing the death of Josh Ashworth, also 22, while driving a black BMW on the A52 at Somerby Hill, Grantham, on April 22 this year.

Appearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday), Tressider faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Emergency services attend the incident on April 22, 2022, on Somerby Hill, Grantham.

Police appealed for dashcam footage following the single-vehicle incident in April.

Tressider was given conditional bail. Magistrates sent the case to Lincoln Crown Court for a hearing on December 15.