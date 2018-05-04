Driver in Dysart Road crash, Grantham, believed to have had seizure

A driver who crashed his car into several vehicles on Dysart Road this morning, is believed to have had a seizure.

The driver collided his car into several other vehicles before crashing into the Nissan car dealership just after 9am. A number of vehicles for sale on the forecourt were also badly damaged.

Emergency vehicles were quickly on the scene.

Lincolnshire Police said: “At just after 9am today a collision on Dysart Road in Grantham was reported to police. It is believed a Vauxhall Astra, an Audi A3 and a Ford Focus were involved. The drivers of each vehicle sustained minor injuries.”

The driver, who is currently in Lincoln Hospital, posted an update on social media.

He said: “I had a seizure. Not had one in so many years. I have cracked a bone in my lower back.”