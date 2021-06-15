A 25-year-old-man died in a crash on the A1 yesterday (Monday, June 14).

Emergency services were called shortly after 3pm to a layby north of the A52 slip road on the northbound carriageway.

A silver Ford Transit van and a blue DAF lorry had collided. The van driver died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash

Police officers believe the van had travelled north along the A1 from Peterborough.

As part of their investigation they are asking anyone who also travelled north from Peterborough on the A1 between 1.30pm and 3pm yesterday to check dashcam footage for the Ford Transit. The registration number is YO15 MZW.

Officers would also like to hear from eye-witnesses to the crash.

People with information can send an email to force.control@lincs.police.uk putting the reference incident 150 of June 13 in the subject box.

Alternatively they can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 150 of June 13.

Or call Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go online at crimestoppers-uk.org.