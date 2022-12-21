A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a lorry crash on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police were called to an overturned lorry on the A1 southbound before the A151 Colsterworth services junction at 3.48pm today (Wednesday).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The driver, a man in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal limit. He remains in custody at this time.

"No one has been injured and the road will be reopened shortly."

One lane was closed, affecting traffic between Grantham and Stamford.