A driver involved in a lorry crash on the A1 has died.

Lincolnshire Police were called to an overturned lorry on the A1 southbound before the A151 Colsterworth services junction at 3.48pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal limit, but he has since died.

Queuing traffic on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography (61500738)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We attended a report of a collision on the A1 at Colsterworth yesterday (December 21), just before 4pm.

"An HGV had left the southbound carriageway. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal alcohol limit.

"He was taken to Grantham police station where shortly after he became unwell and was taken to hospital, but sadly died. His family have been informed.

"The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as per normal in these circumstances.

"The A1 was closed to allow for scene examination and has now reopened.

"We are appealing for witnesses who were travelling southbound on the A1 at Colsterworth and saw the HGV travelling on the A1 shortly before or as it left the carriageway.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that will assist the investigation."

One lane was originally closed following the crash, which affected traffic between Grantham and Stamford.

Anyone with information can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 261 of 21 December 2022 email them at force.control@lincs.police.uk and include ‘incident number 261 of 21 December’ in the subject line.