Driver rescued from vehicle after collision north of Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 10:11, 03 June 2021
 | Updated: 10:14, 03 June 2021

Firefighters used cutting equipment to release the driver of a large goods vehicle after it was in a collision with a lorry yesterday.

Crews from four stations attended the incident on the A17 at Stragglethorpe just after 6pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the driver of the LGV and provided casualty care."

Fire news. (44379011)
Crews from Grantham, Sleaford, Lincoln and Newark attended the incident.

