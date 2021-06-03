Driver rescued from vehicle after collision north of Grantham
Published: 10:11, 03 June 2021
| Updated: 10:14, 03 June 2021
Firefighters used cutting equipment to release the driver of a large goods vehicle after it was in a collision with a lorry yesterday.
Crews from four stations attended the incident on the A17 at Stragglethorpe just after 6pm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the driver of the LGV and provided casualty care."
Crews from Grantham, Sleaford, Lincoln and Newark attended the incident.