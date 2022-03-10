Driver sentenced to a 100 hours community order after causing death of motorcyclist at Belton junction

A woman who admitted causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving has been sentenced to a community order of 100 hours unpaid work.

Natalia Remizovsky was sentenced this afternoon at Lincoln Magistrates Court after she had earlier pleaded guilty to an offence of causing the death of Stewart Bell by careless driving.

She was sentenced to a community order to complete 100 hours' unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £95.

Stewart Bell (54693249)

Just after midday on Sunday, April 4, 2021, Remizovsky, 46, of Littlegreen Road, Woodthorpe, Nottingham, was driving along the A607 at Belton. She had family members in the car, and they had travelled from Woodthorpe to visit a local attraction.

Remizovsky drove her vehicle into the right turn filter lane, on High Road, the A607, and indicated before starting to turn right into the minor road.

Mr Bell, 58, from, Kegworth, was riding his BMW RS motorbike along the A607 when the collision happened. It’s believed he was riding home, having visited the county. His headlight was on, and the bike also had spotlights fitted to the front fairings.

Mr Bell's family paid tribute to him after the previous hearing. They said he was "larger than life, funny, smiling, and brave. His death has left the whole family devastated."