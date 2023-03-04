Substantial damage has been caused to a house in Manthorpe after a vehicle left the road and crashed into it.

A section of the stone house and an adjacent stone wall on the A607 High Road through the village, near Grantham, were damaged in the incident last night (Friday), which left the driver with serious injuries.

Neighbours reported hearing several bangs as the incident unfolded.

A stone wall in High Road, Manthorpe, was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it. (62786320)

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10pm, and the road was closed soon after between Low Road in Manthorpe and Belton Lane, towards Great Gonerby.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.

The driver was taken to Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, for treatment.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to a single-vehicle collision at Manthorpe at around 10pm.

A damaged section of the house in High Road, Manthorpe, has been boarded up. (62786322)

"The driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment."