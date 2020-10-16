Driver seriously injured in collision with lorry near Grantham
Published: 12:26, 16 October 2020
| Updated: 12:28, 16 October 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was seriously injured following a collision with a lorry yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the collision between a lorry and a car on the A607 Harlaxton Road, Grantham, shortly after 11am.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "If anyone saw this collision, and has not yet spoken to police, we would ask them to call 101 with reference 154 of 15 October."