Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was seriously injured following a collision with a lorry yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a lorry and a car on the A607 Harlaxton Road, Grantham, shortly after 11am.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "If anyone saw this collision, and has not yet spoken to police, we would ask them to call 101 with reference 154 of 15 October."