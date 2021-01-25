Driver seriously injured in crash on Grantham road

A driver was seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Grantham yesterday.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the scene on Somerby Hill, Grantham, yesterday morning.

The road was closed for several hours afterwards.

An air ambulance attended a Serious Collision on Somerby Hill. (44087179)

Sergeant Dan McCormack praised the efforts of the military personal from the nearby Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, who assisted the emergency services.

He tweeted footage of the air ambulance landing at the scene in the snow

He tweeted: "Attended a serious collision on Somerby Hill, Grantham. Road like sheet ice. Always nice to have Helimed arrive to assist.

"Driver with serious but not life threatening or changing injuries.

"Thanks to the military personal that assisted from the barracks."