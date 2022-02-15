A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident involving a tree at a layby that caused the A1 to be closed.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a single vehicle collision involving a tree at a layby on the A1 Southbound, near Long Bennington, at 4.13pm on Saturday (February 12).

One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but nobody else was injured in the collision.

The A1 southbound was still closed at 6pm on Saturday evening. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (54901778)

The road was closed from the A46 at Newark, with traffic directed back along the A52, where it could re-join the A1 at Barrowby.

Just before 8pm the A1 was reopened at Long Bennington.

If anyone witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of the incident, they are asked to contact 101 quoting incident 262 of 12 February.

