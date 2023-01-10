A number of vehicles were involved in crashes on a one-mile stretch of the A1.

Police received reports of a one-car crash on the A1 southbound at Colsterworth just after 9am today (Tuesday, January 10).

No injuries were reported.

A crash on the A1 at Colsterworth brought traffic to a standstill. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

A second crash took place one mile down the road near the junction of B6403 High Dyke and involved two vehicles.

Firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the incident alongside Lincolnshire Police officers, who closed the road.

Police believe the driver of one of the vehicles has been taken to hospital.

The road has now reopened and traffic is flowing as normal once again.