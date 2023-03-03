A Grantham driver who was tasered after leading police on a dangerous pursuit was today (Friday) given a suspended jail sentence.

Lincoln Crown Court heard officers became aware of the black Renault Megane being driven by Jean Howe, 21, after they noticed his vehicle had a faulty rear brake light.

Hal Ewing, prosecuting, said a marked police vehicle began following the car, which also had two passengers, and noticed it going quickly round the Asda roundabout in Grantham.

Jean Howe was tasered in Stour Court, Grantham, after being pursued by police through the town. Photo: Google (62777789)

Mr Ewing said the officer formed the view Howe was trying to evade the police after the car darted quickly into North Parade.

The officer illuminated his lights and began following the Megane as it drove towards Gonerby Hill and then onwards into the villages of Allington and Sedgebrook.

Mr Ewing said the Megane repeatedly overtook other vehicles on blind bends and drove head-on forcing other cars to stop. Much of the pursuit was filmed from the following police car.

The Megane also reached speeds well over the limit in residential areas, and items were seen being thrown from the car, Mr Ewing said.

Howe eventually drove back towards Grantham along the A52 and was followed along Barrowby Gate and Gloucester Road before coming to a halt in Stour Court.

At one point the police described hearing the wheels of the Megane screeching as it went round a corner.

Mr Ewing said the police vehicle positioned itself so Howe could not flee after he stopped the Megane. The officer then discharged a taser which left Howe incapacitated on the floor.

Howe, of Lymm Court, Grantham, said he could remember little of the pursuit but admitted a charge of dangerous driving on November 11 last year.

The court was told Howe had no previous convictions.

Nicola Patten, mitigating, said Howe could not explain why he drove in the way he did. "Having watched the footage he buried his hands in his head," Miss Patten added.

Miss Patten said Howe used cannabis to treat his insomnia and help with his ADHD.

"He understands the risk he posed that day and understands he was reckless, stupid and idiotic.

"He knows he has let his family down. His partner has recently had a baby."

Passing sentence Judge James House KC told Howe it was "miraculous" that no one was killed or seriously injured.

"Anyone watching that footage will have had their heart in their mouth," Judge House added

"The risk to others, pedestrians and motorists, was enormous."

However, Judge House said it was notable that Howe had not been in trouble before and had been diagnosed with ADHD.

"I accept you were horrified by what you did," the Judge added.

"I am giving you one chance, but their won't be another."

Howe was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment suspended for 18 months and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and 20 rehabilitation requirement days.

He was also banned from driving for two years and must take an extended retest.