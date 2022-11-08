A driver who was stopped with an insecure load in their vehicle tested positive for drugs.

Lincolnshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver yesterday (November 7) in Grantham and they were issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).

This was after they failed a drug wipe test as they tested positive for cannabis.

The insecure load. Credit: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (60493783)

The positive test for cannabis. Credit: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (60493862)

The driver was later arrested and has now been released pending a result on a blood test.