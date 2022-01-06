An uninsured driver was under the influence of cannabis when he crashed into a lamppost during a police pursuit through the streets of Grantham.

Samuel Bamsey, 22, sped off and tried to "outrun" the officers for five minutes after they attempted to stop his Ford Focus at around 11.30am on Trent Road.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Bamsey drove the wrong way around a mini-roundabout on Trent Road before speeding at 60mph in a 30mph limit.

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, said Bamsey ignored the flashing lights of the pursuing police car before squeezing his vehicle through a tight gap between an Amco barrier and fence on Thames Road - causing £500 damage to the fence.

The court heard Bamsey ran off from the car after finally crashing into a lamppost on Derwent Road.

He was arrested a short distance from the scene and failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis - being twice over the limit.

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, said: "This was a prolonged piece of bad driving through residential streets in Grantham, aggravated by the fact he was uninsured, only held a provisional licence and was under the influence of a controlled drug.

"It was a miracle no one was injured."

During interview, Bamsey admitted one of his passengers had drugs in the car which is why he drove off from the police.

Jon Dee, mitigating, told the court Bamsey went off the rails in Spring last year but was now candid about his behaviour.

"He takes full responsibility for his actions and has now added far more structure to his life," Mr Dee added.

"He is at that age where he has the choice to grow up."

Bamsey, formerly of Grantham, but now of St Barnabas Court, Huntington, Cambridgeshire, admitted dangerous driving, driving under the influence of a controlled drug, driving without insurance and not holding a full driving licence following the pursuit on 15 April, 2021.

He was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and 25 rehabilitation days.

He was also banned from driving for three years, must take an extended driving test, and pay £500 costs for damage to the fence.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Bamsey: "You did something catastrophically stupid. The only thing you didn't do was injure someone."

But the judge said there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Judge Sjolin added: "What persuades me to suspend this sentence is that it will hang over you. If you commit any other offence in the next 18 months you will come back before me."