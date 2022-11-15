A man has been charged with dangerous driving after failing to stop and being pursued by police.

Jean Howe, 21, of Lymn Court, Grantham, has been charged with failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Video footage showed multiple police cars in Colne Court on Friday afternoon.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "A car failed to stop for officers in North Parade, Grantham, at around 4.20pm on November 11.

“We pursued the vehicle and the driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested in the Aire Road area.

"He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, on December 1."