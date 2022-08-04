A driver who tested positive for cannabis has told a court he did not realise he would still be over the limit the morning after smoking.

Adam Johns, of Walton Gardens, admitted driving while over the limit, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday).

It was said he was tested at 8.25am on February 24 while driving his BMW in High Street, Great Gonerby, and gave a reading of 5.3 micrograms of cannabis in his bloodstream, the legal limit being two.

Boston Magistrates' Court (56083041)

Phillipa Chatterton, representing Johns, said he had smoked before going to bed and had not realised it would still be in his system the next morning.

He was banned from driving for a year, fined £300 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.