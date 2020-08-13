Home   News   Article

'Idiot' van driver's actions on A1 crossover near Grantham caught on camera

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:11, 13 August 2020

A reader has captured on camera the moments a van could have caused a serious accident on the A1.

The driver of this white Ford Transit van, branded an "idiot" by the disbelieving snapper, pulled over the southbound carriageway from Great Ponton to turn right – and left a trailer sticking out into the carriageway.

The photograph, taken on Friday at around 1.35pm, is not the first such dangerous manoeuvre captured on the Great Ponton crossover.

A van and trailer on the A1 crossover at Great Ponton. (40362965)
A van and trailer on the A1 crossover at Great Ponton. (40362965)

There have been multiple calls in recent years to close it, and others along the stretch of the A1 near Grantham deemed by many as unsafe.

Read more
GranthamTraffic and TravelTransport

More by this author

Marie Bond

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE