A reader has captured on camera the moments a van could have caused a serious accident on the A1.

The driver of this white Ford Transit van, branded an "idiot" by the disbelieving snapper, pulled over the southbound carriageway from Great Ponton to turn right – and left a trailer sticking out into the carriageway.

The photograph, taken on Friday at around 1.35pm, is not the first such dangerous manoeuvre captured on the Great Ponton crossover.

A van and trailer on the A1 crossover at Great Ponton. (40362965)

There have been multiple calls in recent years to close it, and others along the stretch of the A1 near Grantham deemed by many as unsafe.