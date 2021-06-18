The county council is asking lorry drivers to be "extra cautious" when they are diverted through the centre of Grantham after a large vehicle became stuck and traffic lights were damaged.

Traffic is being diverted off the A1 at Grantham overnight for work to be carried out as part of the construction of the new southern relief road.

But there have been complaints about lorries getting stuck at the junction of Westgate and Dysart Road in Grantham town centre and damage to traffic lights. Local resident Paul Hodges complained of traffic building up in the town centre when a lorry with an abnormal load got stuck outside his home for an hour.

Paul Hodges took this picture of the lorry trying to negotiate the corner of Dysart Road and Westgate. (48097138)

In response to the complaints Lincolnshire County Council highways department says it is asking lorry drivers to be 'extra cautious' while driving through the town centre.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "We understand the questions and concerns residents have about the HGV diversion route in place for our final set of night-time A1 works.

"This route was selected because the A606/A607 was not available to us due to other works in the area. The diversion we are using also saves drivers over thirty minutes compared to using the A606/A607, meaning all A1 users are less affected by our night-time closures.

"These A1 closures are still on track to finish in September. In the meantime, we ask all lorry drivers to be extra cautious when driving through Grantham and to contact Galliford Try if they are carrying an abnormal load so they can discuss alternative options with the team in advance.

"I also want to thank residents for staying patient throughout these works and understanding the benefits the new relief road will bring Grantham when it's fully opened in 2023."