Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre
Grounds Maintenance Operative, Grantham, Full Time (Fixed Term), Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4598871
Estate Planning Consultant, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4597820
Care Worker, Colsterworth, Full Time or Part Time, Wage £8.50 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4597144
HGV Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £11 to £12 per hour, Job ID 4594526
HGV C1 7.5 ton Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £9 per hour, Job ID 4594524
Production and Assembly Operative, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10 to £12 per hour, Job ID 4591998
HGV Class 2 Driver - HIAB, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £12 per hour PAYE, Job ID 4590599
Trusts & Grants Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £30,000 to £35,000 per year, Job ID 4588755
Cleaner, Grantham, Part Time (Temporary), Wage £9 per hour, Job ID 4586989
Machine Operator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4586962
Loading Operative, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4585288
Personal Assistant, Corby Glen, Part Time, Wage £10 per hour, Job ID 4582304
Customer Service Assistant, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4579641
Practice Care Co-ordinator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £30,000 to £36,000 per year, Job ID 4579067
Store Loader, Grantham, Part Time (Temporary), Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4575905
Community Care Co-ordinator, Spalding/Stamford, Full Time, Wage £31,365 to £37,890 per year, Job ID 4572674
Energy Sales Advisor, Grantham, Full time (Self-employed), Wage £500 to £1300 per week, Job ID 4599986
Diary Manager to Head of Operations, East Midlands, Full Time, Wage £22,261 to £28,200 per year, Job ID 4592729
Heating Engineer, East Midlands, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4580208
Engagement Co-ordinators, East Midlands, Full Time, Wage £21,287 to £25,733 per year, Job ID 4574826
- To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/find-a-job and select ‘start now’, then enter the Job ID in the search field.
More by this authorMarie Bond
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)