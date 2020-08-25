By

Grounds Maintenance Operative, Grantham, Full Time (Fixed Term), Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4598871

Estate Planning Consultant, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4597820

Care Worker, Colsterworth, Full Time or Part Time, Wage £8.50 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4597144

HGV Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £11 to £12 per hour, Job ID 4594526

HGV C1 7.5 ton Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £9 per hour, Job ID 4594524

Production and Assembly Operative, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10 to £12 per hour, Job ID 4591998

HGV Class 2 Driver - HIAB, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £12 per hour PAYE, Job ID 4590599

Trusts & Grants Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £30,000 to £35,000 per year, Job ID 4588755

Cleaner, Grantham, Part Time (Temporary), Wage £9 per hour, Job ID 4586989

Machine Operator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4586962

Loading Operative, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4585288

Personal Assistant, Corby Glen, Part Time, Wage £10 per hour, Job ID 4582304

Customer Service Assistant, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4579641

Practice Care Co-ordinator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £30,000 to £36,000 per year, Job ID 4579067

Store Loader, Grantham, Part Time (Temporary), Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4575905

Community Care Co-ordinator, Spalding/Stamford, Full Time, Wage £31,365 to £37,890 per year, Job ID 4572674

Energy Sales Advisor, Grantham, Full time (Self-employed), Wage £500 to £1300 per week, Job ID 4599986

Diary Manager to Head of Operations, East Midlands, Full Time, Wage £22,261 to £28,200 per year, Job ID 4592729

Heating Engineer, East Midlands, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4580208

Engagement Co-ordinators, East Midlands, Full Time, Wage £21,287 to £25,733 per year, Job ID 4574826

To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/find-a-job and select ‘start now’, then enter the Job ID in the search field.

