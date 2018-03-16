Drivers demand end to Grantham’s pothole misery

Scores of frustrated motorists have been in touch following our front page story last week on potholes blighting Grantham’s roads and damaging vehicles.

Angry at having to dodge countless potholes while driving, South Kesteven District Councillor Ian Selby decided to take matters into his own hands and use his own camera to film some of the biggest potholes on New Beacon Road, Grantham.

Kate Hemingway and Coun Ian Selby.

Since uploading his video on social media earlier this month, it has attracted attention from people all over the world, been viewed more than 40,000 times, shared over 500 times and received hundreds of comments from other irate drivers.

The story was also been picked up by BBC East Midlands Today and ITV news crews, who visited Grantham earlier this week to film Ian Selby and hear what other residents in Grantham had to say.

Coun Selby said: “My aim was to highlight the appalling state of our roads here in Grantham.

“They are accidents just waiting to happen. With the loss of our night time A&E, this makes travelling on our roads an even greater worry especially at night and let’s not forget the added risks to our ambulances.”

Pothole on New Beacon Road.

Journal reader June Rigby, emailed us about a pothole on Dysart Road. She said: “I reported it about two weeks ago but without any response. It is more like a crater. Should any vehicle hit this it would cause a lot of damage to the vehicle and indeed, possible injury to the riders of motorbikes or bicycles.”

Potholes in other roads around town are also leaving dents in frustrated motorists’ pockets.

Joshua Scarborough, of Sandringham Drive, Grantham, described how he had a lucky escape earlier this week when his car tyre burst as he drove over a pothole – just months after he was forced to scrap his previous vehicle after it too hit a pothole.

He said: “I was driving down Harrowby Lane on Tuesday with my wife Jo. We didn’t actually see the pothole as it was filled with water. As soon as we drove over it, it sent a massive jolt through the vehicle and I struggled to regain control of the car.”

Joshua Scarborough with his flat tyre.

After asking a mechanic to assess the damage, Joshua’s car has been left with a punctured tyre and the wheel rim has been bent out of place.

He added: “It will cost about £300 to fix. I rely on the car to get me to and from work. It is my only vehicle and now it will cost me money to get fixed but even worse it could have caused me to crash.”

His wife Jo added: “We are just another victim of Grantham potholes. The council need to be held responsible for accidents caused by the disgraceful roads.”

It is not the first time that a pothole has damaged the couple’s vehicle.

Jo added: “In January we were driving down New Beacon Lane when we hit a large pothole and our exhaust fell off the next day. As the car was 16 years old and had other problems too, it would have cost £250 to replace the exhaust, so we were left with little choice but to scrap it.”

There has been a glimmer of hope though. June Rigby, who originally emailed us about a pothole on Dysart Road, was delighted to discover that it has now been repaired.

Executive Member for Highways, Coun Richard Davies, said: “I can reassure people that we are very much on the case.

“In the past 10 days, we’ve dealt with serious potholes on Belton Lane, Barrowby Road, Dysart Road, Springfield Road, Wharf Road and High Street, and our teams continue to tackle the problem areas that remain. We’ve also published our programme of major works for 2018/19, with resurfacing and patching planned for Tollemarch Corner, Winchester Road, Great North Road, Five Gates Lane, Avenue Road and Stonebridge Road over the coming months.

“In addition, we’ve earmarked around 25 roads for surface dressing during the summer.

“You can find the programme as it currently stands in the highways maintenance section of our website at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk .

“However, thanks to the additional funding the council is now investing in highways maintenance, we will be adding to that list. And I’ll be making sure that Grantham gets its fair share of that extra money.”