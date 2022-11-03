Grantham drivers have been sharing their frustrations after severe traffic delays across town.

The traffic delays are a result of roadworks in place at Sandon Road, in the area of Stonebridge Road and Beacon Lane, due to potholes being repaired.

As a result, traffic built up across the town centre including the A52 Barrowby Road, the High Street and Manthorpe Road, as well as up towards Grantham College yesterday (November 2).

Traffic on Swinegate. Photo courtesy of Peter Escreet (60401848)

Many drivers who were stuck in the traffic shared their annoyance as their journeys were made longer than they needed to be.

In a Facebook post, Angela Cox said: "From half way down Barrowby Road it took me 70 minutes to get to the hospital. Council take note and do something.

"It's the same all over Grantham. Everyone late for appointments."

Gecc Spendelow was trying to get to A&E after she broke her wrist, and it took her 45 minutes to get from the Barrowby Gate roundabout to A&E.

She said: "It was really annoying. Cars were cutting other cars up and we were all fed up of waiting but people driving stupid made it worse."

Traffic along Watergate (60385047)

Judie Hobbs commented that it took her granddaughter "an hour to get from Sunningdale to Brook Street" when that journey by car is only supposed to take six minutes, according to Google Maps.

The mutual feeling from people is their journeys to get home were much more longer.

Gayle Kimmings said: "Sandon Road, coupled with the one on Belton Lane meant all traffic to this side of town has to go through the Belton Lane works.

"Very poor planning and also layout of the lights and cones on Belton Lane didn't need to be so big and stop two-way traffic. Took me hour and half to get home from Bottesford."

The roadworks in the Sandon Road area are due to take place until Friday, November 4.