Drivers needed for Grantham car scheme

A voluntary car scheme which provides transport for people across Grantham is appealing for more volunteers.

Grantham Area Community Transport (G-ACT) is open to anyone who is unable to use public transport or where no public transport is available.

It is currently provided by volunteer drivers who use their own cars and charge 50 pence a mile to take customers to their medical appointments, dentist, shopping or simply to visit family.

But since being set up in 2006, demand for its services has increased greatly.

Secretary Ann Mcnulty said: “We have driven 60,000 miles this year which is a third more than last year and have completed more than 3000 jobs in 2017. Our biggest demand is for hospital appointments. The majority of patients have turned to us since the criteria for hospital transport has got tighter. We are a lifeline.”

G-ACT currently has 33 volunteers including 30 drivers and three office-based staff, who deal with calls and bookings.

Treasurer Jennie Watson said: “We do not charge waiting time as our drivers often go in with their customers to their appointments to lend a helping hand.”

The team are appealing for more volunteers, including people to help out in the office, to enable them to meet the growing demand.

Jennie added; “As all of our drivers are volunteers or retired, we can have as many as 12 or 13 unavailable each week. Even if someone can help out for a few hours a week, it all helps.”

Volunteers will need to have a clean driving licence and be DBS checked with the council covering the cost for the check. Drivers receive 45 pence per mile. Ann added: “It would ideally suit someone who is retired or semi-retired with time on their hands.”

For more information, call 01476 978916.