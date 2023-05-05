A Grantham driving school has been named as the best driving school in town.

Adrian Thulborn’s School of Motoring has been awarded a Quality Business Award for the Best Driving School in Grantham for 2023.

The driving school also recently achieved 100 zero minor passes.

Adrian Thulborn's School of Motoring in Grantham is named best in town for 2023.

Adrian Thulborn, owner of the driving school, said: "It is a massive achievement for me to win this award and it is an amazing feeling that all of my hard work over the years has been recognised.

“I am so proud of all of my students, past and present, for the dedication that they put into learning to accomplish such outstanding results.

The driving school also achieved 100 zero minor passes.

“The award could not have come at a better time as I will soon have been in business for 20 years and have just celebrated my 100th zero minor pass too."

The Quality Business Awards recognises businesses that have achieved an average quality score of 95% or greater over the previous 12 months.