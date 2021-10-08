Home   News   Article

Drone footage shows A1 car fire near Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:17, 08 October 2021
 | Updated: 16:25, 08 October 2021

Footage from a drone shows a car that was on fire yesterday, causing a lane of the A1 to be closed.

Yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, one lane of the A1 Southbound after the A607 at the Harlaxton/Melton Mowbray turn off was closed due to a car fire.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene to tackle the blaze and ensure disruption was kept to a minimum, with no injuries reported.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of one vehicle on fire in the southbound lane of the A1 at the A607 junction at Grantham at 3.20pm yesterday (October 7).

"No injuries reported and no other vehicles were involved."

Vehicle fire on the A1 at Grantham on October 7th 2021 (52062282)
