Drone image shows progress of new Aldi supermarket in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:00, 06 November 2021

A picture taken with a drone has shown the progress of construction of a new supermarket.

Building work for a new Aldi supermarket on derelict land at the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road began in April.

The opening of the new store is earmarked for the first quarter of 2022, with work "progressing well".

New Aldi supermarket under construction at Harlaxton Road. Credit: Paul Clark (52889837)
The drone image was submitted by Journal reader, Paul Clark.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Construction for our new Grantham store on the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road is progressing well as we move towards opening in early 2022.

"This will create up to 20 jobs for the community and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”

