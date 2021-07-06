An aerial photo of the A1 junctions of Grantham's bypass shows how the road is taking shape.

Journal reader Paul Clark took the picture using a drone on Friday.

Now clearly visible are the sections of the southern relief road, slip roads off the A1 and locations of roundabouts.

Grantham Southern Relief Road A1 junction construction on July 2nd 2021 (48922970)

The 3.5km relief road will link a new roundabout on the A52 at Somerby Hill to the B1174, crossing the Witham Valley, River Witham and East Coast railway line via a new viaduct/bridge.

Work carried out in June has seen works to the underside of the new underpass begin, drainage and ducting works continue and a central reservation on the A1 removed, as well as street lighting and signage installation across the entire site.

Much of this work is set to continue throughout this month, in addition to installing test piles for part of the new bridge on the west side of site, continuing earthworks and processing rocks on-site by crushing them to use as fill material on east side of site.

A 50mph speed limit on the A1 has been extended from Harlaxton to Barrowby, ending at Little Ponton.

Lane closures on the B1174 roundabout are ongoing until the end of the scheme.

Further road closures are: