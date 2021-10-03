Drone picture gives impressive aerial view of Grantham
Published: 17:54, 03 October 2021
| Updated: 17:58, 03 October 2021
A Journal reader has sent in a drone picture of Grantham which gives an impressive view of the town.
Paul Clark took the picture on Friday, October 1.
The photograph shows the tall building in the foreground which was where Bairds Malt operated for decades before closing down its operation there earlier this year.
In the background, the other tall building is the steeple of St Wulfram's Church.