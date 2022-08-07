A drone picture submitted by a reader shows fire crews tackling a blaze in a field.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers were pictured attending a fire in the fields on Spittlegate Heath between Walton Gardens and Gorse Lane, Grantham, yesterday afternoon (Saturday).

A drone image of the fire, taken by Paul Clark, shows the crews working hard to extinguish it.

A drone shot taken by Paul Clark shows a fire in the fields on Spittlegate Heath. (58486485)

Paul said: "The fire was on a section of the stubble field that didn't burn in the fire there a couple of weeks ago.

"Thanks to the fast response by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue it was prevented from spreading into the scrubland at the rear of Walton Gardens.

"This is the fourth fire in the area between Walton Gardens and the A1 in as many weeks."