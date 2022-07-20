Pictures taken from a drone show the extent of this afternoon's fire which tore through fields off Gorse Lane.

The fire took hold around 2pm and covered an area of at least 3,000 square metres.

Pictures taken by Paul Clark with the drone show the huge extent of the fire and give an idea of how quickly it spread.

The stubble fire on Spittlegate Heath in Grantham on July 20, 2022. Photo: Paul Clark (58127694)

Two schools were evacuated as a precaution and local residents said it was fortunate that the fire did not reach any houses or livestock.

Aftermath of stubble fire on Spittlegate Heath, Grantham, July 20, 2022. Photo: Paul Clark (58127696)

Mr Clark described the blaze on Spittlegate Heath as a "huge stubble fire" and added: "I live very close by and this was soon after it started, the fire spread across the whole field very quickly."