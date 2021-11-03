A drone shot shows progress of the Grantham Southern Relief Road, as phase two nears completion.

The project, estimated to cost around £102 million, is set to be fully completed by winter 2023, with phase three well underway.

An aerial image, submitted by Journal reader, Paul Clark, shows the progress of the project's development.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed what was achieved during October and the next steps that will be undertaken over the next month.

Last month, works for phase two including the installations of safety barriers and works to the underside of the new underpass were completed, as well as the southbound surfacing and surface water channel on the A1. The aim for this month is to complete similar works on the A1 northbound.

Landscaping works for phase two also began this month, with the construction of a new link road planned for this month.

Verge, drainage and ducting works, as well as the installation of street lighting, fences and signage all continued through October, with the verge, drainage and ducting works earmarked for completion in November.

Work on phase three, which began in April 2021, continued this month, with post-excavation archaeological reporting on-going.

On the west side of the site, new test piles and reaction piles were installed, as well as work for a temporary bridge for pier three and concrete bases were completed.

On the east side, rock processing and earthworks filling continued and construction works to the south-west section of Somersby Hill Roundabout began.

Planned overnight closures of the A1 Northbound between Little Ponton and Harlaxton, from 8pm until 6am, began on Monday and will continue until November 19, excluding Saturday and Sunday evenings.

This will be followed by closures of the A1 Southbound on the same stretch between November 22 and 26, also 8pm to 6am.