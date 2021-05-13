Lincolnshire Police is warning car enthusiasts against anti-social and dangerous driving ahead of a planned meet in the county this weekend.

The force says it is aware of a planned car meet in Lincoln, but it will not tolerate anti-social behaviour.

The force says it will using a drone 'to watch' any meet that takes place.

In a Tweet, the for ce said: "We will have extra resources this weekend to deal with a planned car meet in #Lincoln.

"We want car enthusiasts to enjoy themselves, but will not tolerate dangerous/anti-social driving – the drone will be watching you!

"Consider current covid rules to avoid a fixed penalty."