Drone will keep 'en eye' on car meet in Lincolnshire as police warn against dangerous and anti-social behaviour
Published: 19:27, 13 May 2021
| Updated: 19:28, 13 May 2021
Lincolnshire Police is warning car enthusiasts against anti-social and dangerous driving ahead of a planned meet in the county this weekend.
The force says it is aware of a planned car meet in Lincoln, but it will not tolerate anti-social behaviour.
The force says it will using a drone 'to watch' any meet that takes place.
In a Tweet, the for ce said: "We will have extra resources this weekend to deal with a planned car meet in #Lincoln.
"We want car enthusiasts to enjoy themselves, but will not tolerate dangerous/anti-social driving – the drone will be watching you!
"Consider current covid rules to avoid a fixed penalty."