The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Kestevendropped yesterday (Monday, November 16).

Public Health England reported yesterday that there had been 1,866 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Kesteven since the start of the pandemic.

But these figures were actually lower than those given out on Sunday - as 1,938 cases were reported in the district.

Covid-19.

The decrease is down to a change in the way students who have coronavirus is reported.

Students who had a positive test, while studying away at university, were being recorded based on their home address but they are now giving their university address as the main address. This means the lower figure takes out the students from the area who had coronavirus but are not currently living in the local area.

Another death was also sadly reported in South Kesteven, bringing the total number to 62 during the pandemic.

The figures are released daily by Public Health England and only includes those who have had a positive Covid-19 test.