Drug-dealing former binman who sold heroin and cocaine on Grantham streets is jailed
Published: 16:57, 16 June 2020
| Updated: 16:58, 16 June 2020
A drug dealer caught selling heroin and crack cocaine on the streets of Grantham has been jailed for 33 months at Lincoln Crown Court.
Keia Hull attracted suspicion after he was seen cycling around the town delivering to customers.
Phil Howes, prosecuting, said: “He cycled to meet a customer away from the sight of the Grantham CCTV operators.
More by this authorGrantham Reporter