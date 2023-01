Police arrested a drug driver who was caught speeding yesterday (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Police's Road Police Unit conducted speed checks on Gorse Lane, Grantham, in the morning and within five minutes an uninsured drug driver was caught speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone.

The driver was later arrested.

When the police were conducting speed checks. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (61707574)

Police caught other motorists speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone.

The driver tested positive for drugs. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (61707565)

These other motorists were reported for summons.