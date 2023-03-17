A driver from Grantham was found with excess drugs in her system twice within a month.

Lauren Willans was banned from the roads for 22 months for a second time on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to two charges of drug-driving in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, on August 31 last year.

The court heard that she had been banned from driving for 22 months in November last year for a similar offence on August 5.

Prosecutor Lottie Tyler said of the most recent offence that Willans’ Vauxhall Corsa was seen by police in London Road to signal to turn right where no such manoeuvre was allowed.

She was pulled over nearby and a search of the car turned up a small amount of cannabis.

“Albeit the defendant is not charged with that today,” said Miss Tyler.

A drug wipe was positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Following arrest, a test showed 73 micrograms of a cocaine body-breakdown product (legal limit 50) and seven micrograms of a cannabis metabolite (limit two).

Solicitor Simon Cobb said the mandatory minimum three-year ban for two convictions within 10 years did not apply in this case and it was a pity each set of matters could not have been dealt with at the same time.

“Both of these offences took place within a very short space of time,” he added, explaining that Willans had ended the relationship she was in then and not used drugs since.

“The possession of cannabis was dealt with by way of a caution,” Mr Cobb said.

As well as the disqualification, Willans was fined £120 and ordered to pay £109 in costs and victim surcharge.