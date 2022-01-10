A large amount of drugs and cash were discovered after police pulled over a car.

Acting on an intelligence report, officers pulled the vehicle over on the southbound carriageway of the A1 near Grantham at around 5.50pm on Thursday (January 6).

Inside, they found a significant amount of cash and a large bag of what is believed to be heroin.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply, possessing criminal property, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was later released on conditional police bail.

Detective Constable Emma Dalton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by officers that has taken a significant quantity of drugs off the streets.

"We are constantly monitoring the vehicles that use our roads and won’t hesitate to pull them over if we have grounds to do so.”