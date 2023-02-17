A warning has been issued after drugs were found at a nature reserve.

Police have received reports that people have been using nitrous oxide at Stanton's Pit, a nature reserve between Little Bytham and Witham-on-the-Hill.

Metal canisters, which the drug is found in, have been littered in the area.

Canisters of nitrous oxide or 'laughing gas'

It is very dangerous to inhale directly from the canister, and has a number of side effects and can result in death.

Sgt Emma Crisp of Stamford, Bourne and Deepings Police said: "Although it may seem like it's fun I would strongly advise not to do it as it could go wrong."

She described the area as 'a bit of a gathering place' and said it will be added to the places where patrols are carried out.