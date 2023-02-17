Nitrous oxide found at Stanton's Pit nature reserve between Little Bytham and Witham-on-the-Hill
A warning has been issued after drugs were found at a nature reserve.
Police have received reports that people have been using nitrous oxide at Stanton's Pit, a nature reserve between Little Bytham and Witham-on-the-Hill.
Metal canisters, which the drug is found in, have been littered in the area.
It is very dangerous to inhale directly from the canister, and has a number of side effects and can result in death.
Sgt Emma Crisp of Stamford, Bourne and Deepings Police said: "Although it may seem like it's fun I would strongly advise not to do it as it could go wrong."
She described the area as 'a bit of a gathering place' and said it will be added to the places where patrols are carried out.