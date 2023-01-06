A primary schoolboy has gone "viral" after his drum cover of a new Metallica single appeared on several radio station websites in the USA.

Sam Bickmore, 10, is one of the country's youngest drumming prodigies, having passed his Grade 8 exam with distinction earlier this year.

The Cliffedale Primary School pupil recently uploaded a cover of Metallica's new single, Lux Aeterna, which has been featured on several radio station websites in the USA.

Sam's dad, Gary Bickmore, said that the video "has gone quite viral".

"It has appeared on social media publications such as Metal Hammer, Loudwire, MSN, Metalsucks and Classic rock magazine to name a few," added Gary. "It has also been featured on several US radio station websites."

Sam was recently named as a rising star in the Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 awards at Lincoln Cathedral.

Sam Bickmore with his Blue Peter badge. (60682798)

Gary said: "We have to say that Sam is extremely modest about his achievements but he loves getting comments from his subscribers and to see his channel growing which keeps him motivated to upload his drum covers each week.

"This week he got a welcome gift of some drumsticks from Chris Bentham, drummer from Ward XVI which he will keep alongside his many other gifts, including drumsticks sticks from The Subways and Billy Talent."

Although not currently in a band at the moment, Sam is regularly asked to collaborate on projects, which he has to squeeze in around working on his diploma.

He has recently worked with another young artist, who asked him to be a session drummer on an original track for her debut album.

Sam said: “It was a great experience and a lot of fun to be in the recording studio.”

Gary continued: "Sam always has an exciting agenda ahead of him and we never really know what’s around the corner. His social media activity varies and we didn’t expect him to be featured in articles around the world!

"He is going to see The Subways and Bullet For My Valentine in the next couple of months.

"As time allows, Sam will look to create his own band very soon but it may be challenging finding young musicians with similar tastes in music!"

Determined to play as much as he can, Sam has been fortunate that many venues have welcomed him to play a set on his drums, with original backing tracks as his band.

Sam said: “I just love getting out there, behind the kit and playing.”

If there are any venues that are looking for some live music, please get in touch.

You can find Sam on Twitter @bickmoresam