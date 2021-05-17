Belvoir Castle is marking the its re-opening of the castle and gardens with a celebratory 1940s knees up weekend reminiscent of a street party as the country re-emerges into a more hopeful future.

Swing bands, an aerial Skirmish display, re-enactments, historic vehicles and tanks, tales from veterans, live music, dancing and a Vintage Fairground with Swing Boats, Chair-o planes and hook-a-duck will take place on the lawn and cannonades in front of the castle on May 22 and 23.

With its new Regency tearoom - The Avery - in the Castle serving afternoon tea, a visit this season will be a must for those wanting a real-life Bridgerton experience.

Belvoir Castle re-opens for visitors on May 17. Image courtesy of Belvoir Castle. (47240757)

The revamped tearoom is a confection of pale blue and white with gorgeous globe chandeliers, bird themed murals and decorative flower arches, with dainty dishes served on beautiful china.

Among the highlights of the upcoming season will be the chance to go behind the scenes of England’s finest Regency castle as a personal guest of the Duchess of Rutland and hear about the parties and balls thrown by the 5th Duchess of Rutland at the height of the Regency era as well as ‘the nuts and bolts of living in England’s most romantic and most impractical castle.’

Emma, Duchess of Rutland, said: “We are so excited to be throwing open the doors of our castle once again.

Emma, Duchess of Rutland is delighted to welcome visitors to Belvoir Castle. Image credit: Belvoir Castle (47240748)

"We have lots planned for the new season, so I do hope to see both our valued regular visitors and some new faces coming to discover this special place.”

Advance online timed tickets for morning and afternoon slots can now be booked for the Castle and Garden from May 17, with prices starting from £9 for child, £18 adult. Friends of Belvoir enjoy free entry and no need to pre-book.

Further events planned at Belvoir Castle include: Duchess Days in June and September, The Great Gatsby Outdoor Theatre on July 8 and 9, The Belvoir Castle Flower & Garden Show on July 17 and 18, as well as a Summer Concert on August 21.