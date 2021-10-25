The Duchess of Rutland has praised Duran Duran after hosting the filming of pop group's latest music video at Belvoir Castle.

The music video for "Anniversary", directed by BAFTA winner Alison Jackson, features lookalikes of famous faces including Queen Elizabeth II, Elton John, and Lady Gaga, and was shot over three days at Belvoir Castle.

The video for "Anniversary" released at 2.00pm last Tuesday and will be the band’s upcoming fifteenth studio album ‘Future Past’.

The Duchess said: "It was an honor to host Duran Duran in our family home.

"Everyone treated our home with respect and even allowed my son Hugo to feature in the video!

"It was lovely seeing the castle full of life again after such an awful year and we hope to continue!"

A still from the Anniversary video by Duran Duran. (52429981)

Duran Duran bassist and founding member John Taylor said: “‘Anniversary’ is a special song for us.

"Obviously, we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way.

"After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ’staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today!

"It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.”

Speaking on the video, Alison said; “I’m thrilled to have been asked by Duran Duran to make their music video - creating an iconic party for their 40th anniversary, bringing celebrities together from past and present.”