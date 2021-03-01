Duchess of Rutland reveals what life is like at helm of stately homes in new podcast

Behind every great estate, there is a matriarch whose story has largely been forgotten by history and overlooked by popular period dramas.

It was this that first inspired Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland, to launch a fascinating new podcast that gives listeners a glimpse into what life is like behind the scenes at some of the grandest and most historic stately homes across the UK.

The podcast, titled ‘Duchess’, features conversations with 10 women who run country homes, including Lady Spencer-Churchill of Blenheim Palace and Lady Ingilby from Ripley Castle.

Listeners will get to hear the real stories of managing and maintaining our national heritage, revealing the hard work that goes into keeping these traditional estates running in the modern era.

But life wasn’t always this way for the Duchess.

The Duchess grew up far away from the aristocracy but her life changed forever when she married her husband - the 11th Duke of Rutland - and moved into Belvoir Castle. At once Emma became both a Duchess and custodian of one of Britain’s most important buildings.

She said: “As a daughter of a Welsh farmer, I grew up far away from the glamour and wealth of aristocracy, but my life changed forever when I fell in love and married my husband.

“I was 36 when I moved into Belvoir Castle. Suddenly, one of Britain’s most historic buildings was not only my home, but under my care. I knew nothing about the world of titles, stately homes, and the aristocracy. I had to learn on my feet about how to be a duchess, run an immense castle, and raise a family all at the same time. Running these homes brought enchantment, fulfillment, and their romance to my life. But also the reality of hard work and responsibility.

“I still have so much to learn about being a custodian.I wanted to preserve the stories of these timeless buildings in a very modern way.”

The podcast project was the brainchild of the Duchess’s eldest daughter, Lady Violet Manners, who came up with the idea whilst studying at UCLA in Los Angeles and feeling nostalgic about home.

The Duchess added: “I’m eager to share just what remarkable women are at the helm of the stately homes around the UK and the work they get up to behind those doors as custodians of British heritage. I know all too well the hard work it takes and the work we do day to day to find the delicate balance between preservation and transformation.”

The listener will discover more about the abundant history of the family, the role these places play in the local community to this day, insightful and funny historic family stories, and importantly they dive into the personal stories of the remarkable women who’ve shaped the very fabric of their homes from the past.

The Duchess added: “It was uplifting to speak to women in similar situations and nice to have people who understand the complexity of it all - it’s like being in a club.”

The team has been blown away by the response since the podcast first went live earlier this month.

The Duchess added: “It has been amazing. Apodcast is universal and so we have heard from listeners from all over the world including New Zealand, America and Brazil. “

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant some tough times for the castle in the past 12 months. The Duchess added: “Like everyone it has been a really tough year with weddings being cancelled etc. The Engine Yard has been openfor takeaway pizzas etc and we will be offering takeaway afternoon tea for Mother’s Day. We have tried to be there for the local community. Please keep an eye on our website for other updates and events.”

To view the Duchess podcast trailer, visit: www.podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/duchess/id1551120994

The Duchess podcast is availableSpotify, Apple, Google, Amazon, Castbox and Deezer.